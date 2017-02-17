Jackson County Man Turns Himself In

By: Christy Lynn
Trail, Ore. – 46 year old Donald James McLaughlin of Jackson County, has turned himself into authorities after being indicted on nine felony counts for the sexual assault of three female victims over the last several years. Another indictment from January described offenses against a fourth victim,
The females McLaughlin assaulted were listed as “business contacts.” but not employees or workers.
McLaughlin, who is the owner of Klamath Metals as well as White City Metals in White City was investigated last December following allegations of forced sexual contact on a 17-year-old girl. Authorities discovered multiple other victims of assaults dating back to 2004, some of whom were minors at the time.
Police believe there are additional victims they don’t know about, and urge anyone with information to contact Detective Steve Bohn at 541-774-6168 and reference case number 16-25987.
If found guilty, McLaughlin faces a maximum of 120 years in prison. He’s being held on $1 million dollars bail.