Governor Brown Secures Federal Funds For Storm Ravaged Counties

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – Ontario and Malheur counties are going to get some much needed financial help, after a request for additional federal aid by Governor Kate Brown has been granted.
The counties onion producers were hit the hardest and the severe winter storms pretty much devastated their crops. After seeing the damage in person Governor Brown called the USDA again to request the funds. She said “I am pleased the USDA has taken this first step to help with the recovery process, and I appreciate the expedited approval of Oregon’s request to assist recovery and rebuilding efforts in Malheur County.”
In response, USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) Acting Administrator, Chris Beyerhelm issued a Physical Loss Notification for Malheur County as the primary damaged area, granting emergency physical loss loans. The 3 counties that are immediately adjacent to the disaster area Baker, Grant and Harney are also eligible for assistance.