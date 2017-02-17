Gilchrist Getting Ready To Make Up Snow Days

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. - Gilchrist School students missed quite a few days this Winter due to snow, over 27 hours total. Now comes the decision how/when to make up those lost hours.
The Oregon Dept of Education is offering a 14 hour allowance, a one time event. So with the 14 hours granted, that leaves a lot less time to make up. How they’re doing it, is by adding a little time onto most days for the rest of the school year. That may sound like a lot but it’s only 14 extra minutes per day, Monday through Friday with the exception of Wednesday.
Some school board members are wondering what will happen when we get more snow and if there are more snow days. KCSD Secondary Cirriculum Director Jeff Bullock and Superintendent Greg Thede say they will address that if it happens. Options could include adding on a day or asking the Board of Education for another waiver.