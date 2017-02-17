A Celebration In Honor Of Dr. Stephanie Van Dyke

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – For folks in the Basin who are still shocked and saddened by the loss of Dr. Stephanie Van Dyke, a celebration in her honor will be held soon. Saturday February 25th at 1pm at the Running Y Ranch and Resort Conference Center, family and friends of Dr. Van Dyke will gather to gather and remember and celebrate her and all she did for our community.
At 39 years old, Dr. Van Dyke was critically injured during a sledding accident in Klamath Falls January 7th, she was flown to Portland where she was kept on life support until January 12th. At the time of the accident Stephanie was the medical director for Sky Lakes Wellness Center.
In part due to her efforts of encouraging wellness in our community, Saturday’s tribute will include a Wellness Warrior Walk starting at 2:57pm. If you’d like to take part just make sure you bring appropriate footwear. A reception will follow the Walk.
Plans are also underway at Sky Lakes Medical Center to build a public park in her memory in the downtown area. Details are still being worked out by they hope to give more details on the 25th. You can find out more information at continueherpath.com.