15 Year Old Girl Missing And Endangered

By: Christy Lynn
Chico, Cal. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) received a report of a missing teenager on Thursday, February 9, 2017 and she is still missing.
15 year old Victoria Lara, was last seen in the Dunsmuir area and is considered “endangered” by SCSO investigators. She was reportedly seen by someone in Chico CA on Saturday the 11th of February. Victoria was last seen wearing jean leggings, tank top, a zip-up coat, and she has pierced ears.
Sheriff Jon Lopey says “Victoria has reportedly not contacted relatives or friends since her disappearance, which concerns us greatly. We ask that the public and all regional law enforcement partners be on the lookout for Victoria. Anyone with information about Victoria is urged to contact the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.”