Tech Softball Adds A New Hitter

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.- Head softball coach Greg Stewart has announce the signing of California slugger Logan Nunes to play for the Hustlin’ Owls in 2018.

Logan Nunes, is a four-year starter at Arroyo Grande High School in Arroyo Grande, California. As a junior, she racked up 8 home runs while driving in 24 RBI’s and having a batting average of .509. She has already earned 1st Team All-League and 1st Team All-County recognition. With her senior season just getting under way, she will be serving as the team’s captain.

Nunes has also been competing in the fall for the Ohana Tigers softball club and in the summer with the Firecracker softball club. While representing the Ohana Tigers in the fall of 2016, she has held a batting average of .493, an on-base plus slugging (OPS) percentage of .987, and also hitting 10 home runs and racking up in 31 RBI’s. While wearing a Firecracker uniform in the summer of 2016, Logan had a batting average of .545, with 8 home runs, an on base percentage (OBP) of .623 and a .977 slugging percentage.

Coach Stewart comments, “Logan will bring an immediate offensive presence into our program next year. She is truly a player that can hit for both power and average, and has had an outstanding prep career. Defensively, Logan has a very strong arm and is versatile being able to play any outfield position, as well as first base. I am excited to sign a player of her caliber.”

Logan is the daughter of Frank and Danielle Nunes, and has an older brother Drake.