State Employees Have Raised Impressive Amounts Of Money For Charities

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – In 2015, state agency employees raised over $30,000 dollars for charity and on top of that state and university employees donated more than $850,000 dollars to Oregon charities.
The totals for last year are still being tallied, but so far they seem to be higher than 2015.
Since 1989 the Charitable Fund Drive has raised just under $27 million dollars. 100% of all employee donations are passed on to umbrella nonprofit organizations which together represent about 800 separate charities.
For 2016 the organizations receiving the funds are: Black United Fund of Oregon, Children’s Trust Fund of Oregon, Community Health Charities, EarthShare Oregon, Equity Foundation (now called Pride Foundation), Habitat for Humanity of Oregon, Local Independent Charities of America, MRG Foundation, Oregon Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, Work for Art, and 16 United Ways and United Funds throughout Oregon.