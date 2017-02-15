Public Rally And Protest In Medford Saturday

By: Christy Lynn
Medford, Ore. – This Saturday February 18th there’s going to be a public rally and protest in Medford for those that are not happy with the recently announced Siskiyou Monument Expansion.
The group says they’re goals are to let Jackson, Klamath and Siskiyou County authorities know they are in support of filing a Federal lawsuit to stop the Monument. They want President Trump to recall President Obama’s executive order on the Cascade-Siskiyou Monument Expansions and others throughout the country.
If you’d like to be a part of it, meet Saturday at 10am in the parking lot of the North Medford High School. The route will be from Medford to Ashland, then down to Greensprings. Details on their Facebook or at their site nomonument.com