Owl’s Basketball Coach Signs New Recruit

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.- Head men’s basketball coach Justin Parnell has announced the signing of Dayton guard, Zach Bernards, to play for the Owls in 2017.

Bernards, a 6-0 senior at Dayton HS, has been a four-year starter and standout player for the Pirates. As a sophomore, Zach earned West Valley League Player of the Year, while helping his team amass an overall record of 24-1 and winning the Oregon 3A State Championship. During the state tournament he was named tournament MVP, and garnered 1st team All-State recognition.

In his junior year, Bernards repeated as West Valley League Player of the Year, and again earned the state tournament MVP award, as his team finished 3rd place overall. He was also recognized again as a 1st Team All-State player, and added Oregon 3A State Player of the Year to his list of basketball accomplishments, by averaging 23 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists per game.

Currently, in his senior season, Zach is helping his team to an overall record of 23-1, and averaging 29 points, 4 assists and 3 steals per game. Bernards is hunting a final state championship victory before he puts on a Hustlin’ Owls uniform.

Coach Parnell comments, “Oregon Tech Basketball certainly got better today with the addition of Zach. Zach is a mature kid who truly understands the amount of time you have to put in to win. His ability to shoot the ball from anywhere on the court will be a major asset, and we look for him to make an immediate impact on the program next year.”

Zach is the son of Tony and Angie Bernards.