Oregon Tech to Host 8th Annual Pink Out this Thursday

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Oregon Tech’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will join in the fight against cancer this Thursday February 16, 2017 when they host Northwest Christian University in the eighth annual “Pink Out!” cancer awareness event at Danny Miles Court at the Oregon Tech, Klamath Falls Campus.

The women will take to the court at 5:30 p.m. and the men’s team will play at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices are: Reserved Seating $15; General: Adult $10, Seniors and Alumni $6, Students $3 (Oregon Tech Students Free with ID), Children 5 and under are Free. General admission tickets can be purchased at www.OITsports.com The first 1000 fans receive a free Pink Out T-Shirt courtesy of Sky Lakes Medical Center and Phill Kensler State Farm Insurance.

Thursday’s games have huge playoff implications for both the men and women. The OIT women are in a tie for third place with Northwest Christian with the winner locking down third place. The Tech women are ranked at No.22 Nationally with NCU in the receiving vote’s category. The Tech men are ranked at No.15 nationally and are also in a tie for third place with the College of Idaho. Northwest Christian is in first place in the CCC and is the No. 5 ranked team in the NAIA. A Tech win Thursday could go very far in the Owls hopes for a trip to Branson, Mo. for the men’s National Tournament.

To support cancer awareness and the Martha Anne Dow Endowed Scholarship, both the women’s and men’s teams will wear pink uniforms.



Martha Anne Dow served as the president of Oregon Tech from 1999-2007. The former president and Hustlin’ Owls basketball fan lost her battle with breast cancer on September 29, 2007.

The Pink Out is a fitting tribute to President Dow. She made lasting contributions to Oregon Tech. The Center for Health Professions was her vision and, today, it bears her name. Martha Anne Dow envisioned this building as a place to provide opportunities for educating students in health professions, where they would learn how to support physicians in detecting disease, imaging the human body, and caring for patients in a multitude of settings and disciplines.

The Martha Anne Dow Endowed Scholarship was established by the Oregon Tech President’s Advisory Council and is one of the competitive scholarships available to Oregon Tech students. Giving to this scholarship is one very tangible and fitting way to keep the vision of Martha Anne Dow alive. If you would like to give to Oregon Tech and cannot attend the Pink Out, visit www.oit.edu/chp