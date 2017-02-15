State Rep Introduces Bill To Keep Pot Paraphernalia Accessible To 21 And Older

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – State Representative has introduced legislation to help keep marijuana paraphernalia out of the hands of kids. If passed, House Bill 2556 would restrict sales of marijuana related items only to licensed dispensaries and only to those over the age of 21.
Representative Jodi Hack debuted the Bill after a constituent shared their experiences with struggles they were having with an underage son smoking pot. As of now, items can be purchased at gas stations, convenience stores and basically anywhere that sells tobacco.
To discourage unauthorized sales, if passed the Bill would make it a Class A violation punishable with a fine up to $2,000 dollars.
More information is available at www.oregonlegislature.gov.