Local Crime Victims Getting Federal Help

By: Christy Lynn
At the Commissioners meeting earlier this week, the trio approved a federal grant for victims of crime here in town. The Klamath County District Attorney’s office and Marta’s House are now hoping to create a “victim assistance talent bank” after receiving the federal grant.
The $43,000 dollars was from the Victims of Crime Act Assistance Fund managed by the Oregon Department of Justice. The money comes from fines and fees collected against violent offenders.
Next steps, they will look for about 20 people who can commit to helping victims of violent crime. Duties would include accompanying victims to court dates, helping them with paperwork and just being there for them as they go through all the emotions a trial brings up. Spanish-speaking volunteers are most needed.
A portion of the money will go to creating a database which crime victims can use to access details about their case and receive updates. In addition to the grant $43,000 Marta’s House will contribute $10,000.
The District Attorney’s office will reach out to the Rotary Club and other organizations in town to help with volunteer recruitment. If you’d like to get involved, contact Beverly Leigh of Marta’s House 541-883-5147.