Irrigation Case Wraps Up In D.C.

By: Christy Lynn
Washington, D.C. – The “Takings” case wrapped up on Monday in Washington D.C. However it may be in mid-to-late May before US Federal Court Judge Marian Blank Horn issues her verdict. On May 9th, there will be further briefings and a closing argument, then we should know something.
The trial which lasted 20 days, had almost 2 dozen irrigators from the Basin in court to speak their case in having the water shut off in 2001, and the losses they’ve suffered ever since.
If the irrigators win, they could get up to $30 million dollars. Also a ruling in their favor would be a big win for the agriculture community – as it would mean from now on federal agencies must balance the benefits to wildlife with the loss the farmers and ranchers could suffer. They also have a chance to file a class action lawsuit, they plan on filing the papers this Friday.