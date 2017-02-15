Free Legal Seminars In Klamath Falls

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Have you ever had a legal question and weren’t sure who to ask? Well there’s going to be a series of law seminars for average non-lawyer folks like us, that might answer some of your questions.
“Lay Person Legal” will be at the downtown Klamath County Library starting this Thursday February 16th. This free seminar series is a partnership between our county library, the Loyd De Lap Law Library, the Klamath County Bar Association and Legal Aid Services of Oregon.
Each week, February through May, they’ll cover a variety of topics. The first in the series is “Oregon Landlord/Tenant Law – A Tenants’ Rights Primer” at 6pm Thursday February 16th.
Drew Hartnett, who will be speaking on the 16th, is an attorney with Legal Aid Services of Oregon, practicing, among other areas, in the field of landlord/tenant law, focusing on protecting tenant rights and maintaining safe, habitable and available housing in the Klamath and Lake county communities.
Be aware though that even though certified legal representatives will be giving legal assistance, they cannot give individual legal advice on any specific case.