City Utilities Giving Back $ To Seniors

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. - Once again the city of Klamath Falls is offering a utility credit to senior citizens. The rebate for 2016 will be $65 and is available for seniors who are at least 60 years old and have a utility account inside the city limit.
Also, total gross income can not be more than $18,200 per person and $20,800 per couple.
Applications for the credit are available starting today February 15th and due back by April 17th, 2017. You can pick one up at the Senior Center on Arthur Street or the Utility Billing Department on South 6th Street. The refund will be applied in May, if you have any questions please contact the City Utility Department at 541-883-5301.