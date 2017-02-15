Citizens for Safe Schools – Character Awards

Citizens for Safe Schools is now accepting applications for the American Youth Character Awards, the only national awards given to youth between the ages of 10 and 18 solely for strength of character. The awards are designed to honor young people whose lives and achievements demonstrate an enduring commitment to qualities associated with good character. To nominate a youth for the 2017 award, click Here or pick up an application at Amerititle, located at 300 Klamath Ave. Submission deadline is April 14th.

(www.citizensforsafeschools.org)