Night Flights For The Next Couple Of Evenings

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Starting tonight and going through Thursday evening, the 173rd Fighter Wing will be conducting night flying operations. 4p-8p Tuesday – Thursday February 14th-16th.
The night flying is essential for the F-15 student pilots at Kingsley. They will be practicing take offs and landings, air to air refueling, use of night vision goggles and basic intercepts among other things. Most of the action will take place east of the Lakeview area where there are less lights.