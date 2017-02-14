Klamath City Council And Planning Commission Not Totally On Same Page

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Last night at the joint City Council/Planning Commission meeting in Klamath Falls, the topic at hand was whether or not to extend the Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) to include a 23 acre plot of land. The property is less than 10 minutes away from town, in the Stewart Lennox/Green Acres area where Hwy 140 Lake of the Woods crosses Orindale Rd.
A developer from California, Mark Englander is looking to develop a “Lifestyle Center” on the land, which would be restaurants, shops, all with a wine theme – even a winery and brewery on site. As well as a grocery store, pharmacy, bank, gas station and even a venue for concerts. Basically an area to purchase goods and services and entertainment.
The Planning Commission voted unanimously in approval for it to move forward, however the City Council was all Yeahs and one Nay. The singular Nay vote belonged to Councilman Adams.