Mazama High School Open Tomorrow After Today’s Evacuation

Mazama
2017/02/14
By: Christy Lynn

 

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Mazama High School will be open tomorrow, Wednesday February 15th, after an evacuation earlier today.

The Phoenix/Mazama basketball game was postponed until Wednesday night.  The time will be announced later.

Around 1:45pm today, Tuesday February 14th, a possible bomb threat was discovered typed onto a scientific calculator screen.  The school sent out a One Call message to parents to let them know about the incident.  The students were gotten to a safe area and were released at the regular time.  They do need to return to gather their things tomorrow, where they were left when the evacuation took place.