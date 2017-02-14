Mazama High School Open Tomorrow After Today’s Evacuation

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Mazama High School will be open tomorrow, Wednesday February 15th, after an evacuation earlier today.
The Phoenix/Mazama basketball game was postponed until Wednesday night. The time will be announced later.
Around 1:45pm today, Tuesday February 14th, a possible bomb threat was discovered typed onto a scientific calculator screen. The school sent out a One Call message to parents to let them know about the incident. The students were gotten to a safe area and were released at the regular time. They do need to return to gather their things tomorrow, where they were left when the evacuation took place.