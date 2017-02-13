Red Tie Romp at RRT

The Ross Ragland Theater presents the 13th Annual Red Tie Romp, Saturday, February 18, at 5:30 pm. The Red Tie Romp, in addition to offering patrons a night of class and elegance, with a liberal dash of Broadway glitz, raises funds for thousands of kids in the Basin, with an estimated 20,000 educational opportunities offered each year.

Broadway themed tables and décor, plus live performances, award-winning catered dinner from ‘For the Love of Food’ and donations to be raffled off include~ guided fishing trips, a “pirate battle” luncheon, and real ranch experience at Balin Ranch.

The auction portion of the evening includes products and packages from local businesses like Rodeo’s Pizzeria, Yesterday’s Plaza, Pen Air, Wild Pigment Studios and more.

Seventy-five dollar tickets to the Red Tie Romp can be purchased at the RRT box office or by calling (541) 884-5483. www.rrtheater.org