Local Firefighting Positions Open

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Coming up on Thursday February 16th, Klamath Community College is hosting a recruitment event for seasonal wildland firefighting positions. The Oregon Department of Forestry Klamath and Lake District event happens this Thursday from 12-7pm, at KCC in Building 4.
Along with representatives from ODF, members of the Klamath County Fire District #1 will also be there to explain job requirements and to answer questions about jobs in firefighting. Currently open positions include: Wildland Fire Suppression Specialist Entry and Advanced also Forest Officer.
The event will also highlight KCC’s new Emergency Response Operations degree and certification program along with the collaborative effort to support the Klamath Basin Public Safety Training Center at KCC.
If you’re interested, you must be 18 or older at the time of hire, have a valid driver’s license, pass a Pack Test (Work Capacity Test) which is a 3 mile walk with a 45-pound pack in 45 minutes.
Submit an application on line at: oregon.gov/jobs/Pages/index.aspx. You can also call KCC Community Education at 541-880-2253.