Kidney Transplant Patient Thinks Outside The Box

By: Christy Lynn
Eugene, Ore. – An Oregon woman who needs a kidney transplant is getting creative. 64-year-old Roxanne Loomis of Eugene has been on the kidney donor list for four and a half years. She’s asked about 30 people including friends, family, neighbors and co workers to donate but they have all been disqualified.
So after all that time and no luck she decided to try something new: She bought a billboard. Less than two weeks of being seen on I5, she’s received dozens of texts and phone calls. The billboard shows a large picture of her in blue scrubs with the caption Need: kidney donor for Eugene RN.”