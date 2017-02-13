Chip In For A Statewide Birthday Present

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – Tomorrow, February 14th, which happens to be Oregon’s 158th birthday, Secretary of State Dennis Richardson will announce a statewide crowdfunding challenge. It’s an effort to restore our state’s constitution which was originally made in 1857.
Richardson will also officially launch a website, a video and a banner showing a rendering of the exhibit space they’re envisioning. To save the Constitution from “irreversible damage” the Secretary of State is asking Oregonians to chip in what they can and become a part of history by preserving this document of/for the people.
The Oregon Constitution Challenge originally started in 2014 when then Secretary Kate Brown asked school kids to donate at least a dime each. So far the students have brought in over $6,000 dollars. The cost to preserve the document is $15,000 and the new display case, which will be of museum quality to protect against air pollution, vandalism and theft, costs $85,000. You can also donate online at sos.oregon.gov.