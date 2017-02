CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children) of Klamath County is looking for qualified volunteers to advocate for local foster children. An informational meeting will be held Monday, February 27th at 5:30 pm- 731 Main St. Suite 202.

For more information, please call 541 885-6017 to RSVP or request an information packet.

