BLM To Have Open House In Lakeview

By: Christy Lynn
Washington, D.C. – The Bureau of Land Management will be holding eight public open houses before the end of the month. They’re hoping to get input on their proposal to withdraw a section of land that are Sage-Grouse strongholds from future mining claims. This is the second step in a process that started in 2015 to prevent them from being listed under the Endangered Species Act.
The proposal includes a 90-day public comment period that will end March 30th.
The draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) analyzes five alternatives. However, neither the segregation, nor any subsequent withdrawal, would prohibit ongoing or future mining operations on valid pre-existing claims. To develop the proposal and its alternatives, the BLM held public meetings in November 2015 in the six states to gather information and comments about whether to withdraw these areas from the location of new mining claims for up to 20 years. The BLM also incorporated a mineral resource assessment prepared by the U.S. Geological Survey to help develop a reasonably foreseeable development scenario for the draft EIS.
The closest public open house to us will be next Wednesday, February 22nd in Lakeview. At 5pm ath BLM Lakeview District Office on G Street