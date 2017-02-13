BINET Makes Another Big Bust

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Earlier this month 49 year old Richard Dean Carpenter pled guilty to a number of charges including Delivery of Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a School, Delivery of a Counterfeit Controlled Substance and Possession of Methamphetamine. Carpenter now has been sentenced to over 4 years in state prison.
After an undercover investigation that was several weeks long, he was arrested by BINET, the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET).
BINET is comprised of detectives from KFPD, Oregon State Police and the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office. They work closely with US DEA, Homeland Security, DHS and the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office