Benefit for the Basin Scholarships

Benefit for the Basin, committed to Youth, Education, Community and the Klamath County Fairgrounds, is awarding scholarships to all Klamath Basin high schools in 2017. To become eligible for a $500.00 scholarship, fill out the application at the Benefit for the Basin website and submit it along with a 300-500 word essay outlining how you are supporting your community. Scholarships will be awarded at an event in Klamath Falls this May at the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce. Submission deadline is April 28th.

Info: http://www.benefitforthebasin.com/scholarships

BFTB Scholarship Application Info 2017