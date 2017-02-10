Sprauge River Was At 8’8″ At Midnight

By: Christy Lynn
Medford, Ore. – A Flood Warning continues for the Sprague River in Beatty. At midnight it was 8′.8. According to Morgan Lindsay with Klamath County Emergency Management, it will most likely crest late Saturday night at 9.9’, and then hopefully drop below flood stage by midnight Sunday.
The Incident Management Team is evaluating homes and structures in the Sprague River Valley between Chiloquin and Bly.
Residents and those traveling should pay close attention to road conditions. High waters already on the roads are at: Sprague River/Drews Road, Modoc Point, East of Chiloquin, Bly, Yonna, and Bonanza/Harpold area. Remember, TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN – You should never drive through flood waters.
Sandbags are available at the Sprague River Fire Department, Bly Rural Fire District Station in Bly, Chiloquin Fire District Station 3 on Sprague River Road, and Chiloquin Fire District Station in Chiloquin.
Unless conditions change, there should be incident command centers in Chiloquin and Sprague River. But if the highway between becomes flooded, they will also establish a command center in Bly.
Also with heavy rains comes the potential not only for flooding but landslides too. Ali Ryan Hansen, the communications director for the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Studies, reminds us that “Heavy rain can trigger landslides and debris flows. Be aware of the potential hazard during this weather event, and avoid areas where landslides are more likely to occur.”