Untreated Wastewater Got Into Lake Ewauna

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Basin has experienced a storm-related sanitary system overflow in the Veterans Park area. Apparently, there were about 72,000 gallons of untreated wastewater that got into Lake Ewauna. Authorities say the incident has been isolated, cleaned and disinfected as of 9am Friday morning February 10th. No word on when the incident happened. The area was closed during the incident and is now open to the general public.
If you’d like more information call the City Wastewater Division at 541-883-5384.