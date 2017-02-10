Suspect Steals Ammo From Crater Lake

By: Christy Lynn
Crater Lake National Park, – Ore. – Authorities are looking for someone who reportedly stole thousands of rounds of ammunition from a locked building at Crater Lake National Park.
According to the National Park Service a rifle and ammunition for a pistol were stolen from a building near the park’s headquarters. Unfortunately they don’t know when exactly the theft occurred so there’s no suspect description to pass along.
The park service is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the conviction of whoever is responsible for the theft.