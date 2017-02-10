Oregon’s Emergency Declaration Extended

By: Christy Lynn
Ontario, Ore. – Back on January 11th, Governor Kate Brown declared that Oregon was under Emergency status due to the extreme winter storms we had. That declaration was to remain in place for 30 days. However, due to ongoing storms, flood risks and local areas needing assistance, the Governor has extended it.
The Governor stated that she is “… making state resources available to ensure the safety of our communities and continue working to secure additional assistance and relief to keep Oregon’s agriculture economies thriving.”
The Oregon Office of Emergency Management will continue to provide updates on statewide and local storm and flood risk conditions.