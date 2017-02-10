Do Your Kids Have Their Shots?

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – It’s that time of year again, make sure your kids are immunized or don’t send them to school. Oregonians have until next Wednesday, February 15th, to get their children immunized and up-to-date on their shots.
In the Klamath County School District, 96% of students already meet the requirements. If your child’s info isn’t current, the health department probably already contacted you. Back in January Klamath County Public Health sent out about 200 letters to students who at that time weren’t up to date.
If you need to get immunizations done, the Public Health Department is accepting appointments next week but you can also walk in without an appointment. Next Monday – Wednesday, from 8a-5p at their main office located at 3314 Vandenberg Road in Klamath Falls.
By the way, if you previously had an exemption on file due to religious reasons, those are no longer accepted. To learn more about how to claim a non-medical exemption, visit public.health.oregon.gov