Bureau Of Reclamation To Increase Flows At Iron Gate

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – The Bureau of Reclamation just announced that it will increase flows below the Iron Gate Dam in California to reduce the risk of disease for coho salmon in the Klamath River. For us locally that means the Link River dam will also be increasing flows starting today through Monday so watch for water levels rising along the Link River from Klamath to Keno.
The increase in flow will go from 4,000 cubic feet per second to 9,600 cfs. It’s the result from a federal court order and lawsuit filed by tribes downstream and environmental groups.
A few days ago, US District Judge William H. Orrick ordered the Bureau to implement “winter-spring flushing flows designed to dislodge and flush out polychaete worms that host C. shasta.” The worms have been known to have caused large fish kills in the river.
The reason this is happening now is to take advantage of the extra snow melt and rain we’ve had latlely, since Upper Klamath Lake is about 70% full.
Jeff Nettleton, the Reclamation’s Klamath Basin Area Manager said the Bureau of Reclamation “recognizes that every acre-foot of water in the Klamath River Basin is extremely valuable and of limited supply, and we are making every effort to optimize the water released for fish health purposes to reduce disease among Klamath River salmonid species while balancing other demands.”