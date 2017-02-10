Big Games For The Owls Tonight!

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.- Both the Oregon Tech men and women’s basketball teams are in the hunt for the Cascade Conference regular season championships headed into the final two weeks of the season that starts today in Caldwell, Idaho.

The Oregon Tech men enter the weekend in second place in the CCC standing with a record of 13-3 and 20-6 overall. OIT is just one game behind No. 6 Northwest Christian who is 21-3 on the season and 14-2 in conference play. The Owls will face Northwest Christian next Thursday Night at Danny Miles Court for “Pinkout” and possibly the CCC Championship. But first the Owls who are ranked at No. 15 in the country must face No. 25 ranked College of Idaho tonight at 6:30 pm in Caldwell, Idaho and No.16 Eastern Oregon University Saturday at 7:30 pm in La Grande, Oregon. The Yotes enter tonight’s game just two games behind OIT in the CCC standings with a record of 11-5 in conference and 18-8 overall. The Yotes hold a 49-39 series lead and have won 31 of 43 games in Caldwell – but OIT has won the past two meetings, including a 79-58 victory over C of I in last season’s CCC quarterfinals.

Both games can be heard on 92.5 KLAD-FM starting with the Justin Parnell Coaches’ Show 30 minutes prior to tip with play by play by Bobby Thompson and Mike Garrard to follow. Tip-off tonight is 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Listen Live Now