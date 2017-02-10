Big Games For The Owls Tonight!

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.- Both the Oregon Tech men and women’s basketball teams are in the hunt for the Cascade Conference regular season championships headed into the final two weeks of the season that starts today in Caldwell, Idaho.
The Oregon Tech men enter the weekend in second place in the CCC standing with a record of 13-3 and 20-6 overall. OIT is just one game behind No. 6 Northwest Christian who is 21-3 on the season and 14-2 in conference play. The Owls will face Northwest Christian next Thursday Night at Danny Miles Court for “Pinkout” and possibly the CCC Championship. But first the Owls who are ranked at No. 15 in the country must face No. 25 ranked College of Idaho tonight at 6:30 pm in Caldwell, Idaho and No.16 Eastern Oregon University Saturday at 7:30 pm in La Grande, Oregon. The Yotes enter tonight’s game just two games behind OIT in the CCC standings with a record of 11-5 in conference and 18-8 overall. The Yotes hold a 49-39 series lead and have won 31 of 43 games in Caldwell – but OIT has won the past two meetings, including a 79-58 victory over C of I in last season’s CCC quarterfinals.
Both games can be heard on 92.5 KLAD-FM starting with the Justin Parnell Coaches’ Show 30 minutes prior to tip with play by play by Bobby Thompson and Mike Garrard to follow. Tip-off tonight is 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Listen Live Now
The No.22 Lady Owls enter tonight’s game at College of Idaho just one game behind No.5 Southern Oregon for the CCC Title. OIT and Eastern Oregon are tied for second place at 14-2 in CCC action this season. SOU plays at No.17 Eastern Oregon tonight and at College of Idaho tomorrow night. The good news for OIT is that SOU hasn’t swept this road trip since the 2008-2009 season. OIT will then play at EOU Saturday night for either first place or a battle for second place depending on tonight’s outcome.
Tonight’s Notes: Tech earned a 69-54 win over C of I last month, but the Yotes hold a 23-15 series edge, including a 13-4 margin in Caldwell.
Both Lady Owl games can be heard on ESPN 93.3 FM and AM 960 with the Scott Meredith Coaches’ Show 30 minutes prior to tip-off with play by play by Mike Garrard and Bobby Thompson to follow. Tip-off tonight is 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday night. Listen Live Now