14 School Buses Pulled Due To Safety Concerns

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. - The Klamath County School District has pulled 14 school buses off the roads due to safety concerns. Two buses of the same make and model caught fire after they were turned off and sitting for a while – one a few days ago and the other in December. Luckily there weren’t any injuries.
The district replaces a quarter of it’s fleet every five years even though most should be ok for 20 years. An investigator is coming out next week from the district’s insurance company to determine a cause, so far they appear accidental.