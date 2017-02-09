Sprauge River Could Hit Flood Stage Friday Morning

Medford, Ore. – A Flood Watch remains in effect until 10 o’clock tonight for the Basin, Northern and Eastern Klamath County as well as Central and Eastern Lake County.
As far as the Flood Warning for the Sprague River, according to Morgan Lindsay with Klamath County Emergency Management, the latest forecasts indicate the river could reach flood stage in Beatty around 7am tomorrow, Friday February 10th. It will most likely peak at 10.3’ Saturday evening, and drop below flood stage early Monday morning.
The Incident Management Team is evaluating homes and structures in the Sprague River Valley between Chiloquin and Bly to determine if there’s anything they should do now.
Residents and those traveling should pay close attention to road conditions. High water has been reported in several locations so far: MP23 on Sprague River Road, and the bridge over the Sprague River on Campbell Road. Remember, TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN – You should never drive through flood waters.
Sandbags are available at the Sprague River Fire Department, Bly Rural Fire District Station in Bly, Chiloquin Fire District Station 3 on Sprague River Road, and Chiloquin Fire District Station in Chiloquin.
Unless conditions change, there should be incident command centers in Chiloquin and Sprague River. But if the highway between becomes flooded, they will also establish a command center in Bly.
Also with heavy rains comes the potential not only for flooding but landslides too. Ali Ryan Hansen, the communications director for the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Studies, reminds us that “Heavy rain can trigger landslides and debris flows. Be aware of the potential hazard during this weather event, and avoid areas where landslides are more likely to occur.”