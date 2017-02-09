Reservation Help From Pen Air Due To The Recent Storms

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Pen Air is offering some help to travelers that may be stranded or have to cancel their flights due to weather. If you’re planning on traveling to Boston via Pen Air, the airline is offering a waiver so you can postpone, change or cancel your reservation. There are ticketing details and the travel dates do need to be between February 8th-10th. Contact Pen Air by February 17th to get request a waiver.
Also if you had plans to fly to Portland between February 5th-8th but couldn’t due to that storm, you have until February 15th to ask for a waiver from Pen Air.
Details at their site, penair.com/travel-advisories or visit our site mybasin.com