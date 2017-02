Saturday, February 11th at 10am at Turn Thom Point S Tires and Service Center, Kingsley Field firefighters/IAFF Local 3340 are going to proudly plunge into frigid water to raise funding and support for Special Olympics of Oregon. The public is invited to support this event. Kingsley firefighters proudly challenge all police and fire departments of Klamath County to come show their support by plunging to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics of Oregon.