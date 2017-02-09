Hemp Infused Drinks Are Going To Be Legal

By: Christy Lynn
Portland, Ore. – The Oregon Liquor Control Commission has announced that even though Marijuana-infused alcoholic beverages are still not allowed, they are making one exception. Oregon brewers are now allowed to use industrial hemp in hemp-infused alcoholic beverages if certain conditions are met.
Those hemp-infused drinks are only allowed if the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) has approved the specific formula.
An OLCC liquor licensee must provide proof of all formula and labeling requirements and receive approval from the OLCC, prior to the hemp-infused beverage being made, imported or sold in the state.
More info can be found at the site oregon.gov