Furry Kisses For V-Day At The Aquarium

By: Christy Lynn
Newport, Ore. – If you want some whiskery kisses this Valentine’s Day head over to the Oregon Coast Aquarium. The Aquarium is honoring V-day, their way… by providing visitors with an opportunity to experience kisses with a sea lion or a seal, and it’s at a discounted price. Valid dates are February 11, 12, 18 and 19.
Us humans not only benefit from the animal smooches, but the Aquarium said that the contact the seals and sea lions get with the public helps to enrich their lives and keep their minds active.
Normally it’s $35 but for those special days near Valentine’s Day, it’s only $25 per person. Be sure to book your kiss in advance though – at aquarium.org and use the special promotion code of kiss2017