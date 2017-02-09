Could Klamath Falls Eventually Be Smoke Free?

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Earlier this week the Klamath Falls City Council heard a proposal to make the downtown area smoke-free. Also there’s talk of a separate proposal that would ban tobacco use from all city parks.
The idea behind it obviously other than not having second hand smoke wafting around, it would also reduce litter such as cigarette butts. The City Council may have it on their agenda sometime in March.
If enacted there would be a 90 day period before someone was actually fined. Merritt Driscoll of the Blue Zones Project said “if someone violates the ordinance, we would just give them a warning. After that 90 day educational period, we’re looking at a $75 fine.”