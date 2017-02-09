24 Hour Self Serve Gas May Be Coming To Some Oregon Counties

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – Some areas in Oregon may see 24 hour self serve gas stations. Two bills introduced this Legislative session suggest expanding the availability of self-service gas stations to all hours in rural Oregon counties, like Crook and Jefferson. House Bill 2482 would get rid of the the existing 6 p.m.-to-6 a.m. time frame for self-service in counties with populations less than 40,000, and make self-service accessible around the clock. The other House Bill 2458, would allow anyone to pump their own gas at card lock stations, which are already open 24 hours a day for commercial vehicles.
So for example if you’re driving through Jefferson or Crook county at 2am, this would let you fill up even though the gas station isn’t technically open.
Eventually having 24/7 self serve access to gasoline all across the state, possible but it is up to the representatives of the more largely populated areas to decide for themselves.