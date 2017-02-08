Flooding Possible Later This Week

By: Christy Lynn
Medford, Ore. – A Flood Watch remains in effect from 11am today through Thursday evening for the Basin, Northern and Eastern Klamath County as well as Central and Eastern Lake County.
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Flood Watch for the Sprague River near Beatty from Thursday evening to about Saturday afternoon. Snow turning to rain plus warming temperatures and snow melt are all contributing to the potential flood risk. At last check the river was at 7.2’, and minor flood stage is 8.5”. Sandbags will be available at the Sprague River Fire Department, starting today.
Also with heavy rains comes the potential not only for flooding but landslides too. Ali Ryan Hansen, the communications director for the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Studies, reminds us that “Heavy rain can trigger landslides and debris flows. Be aware of the potential hazard during this weather event, and avoid areas where landslides are more likely to occur.”