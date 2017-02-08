Go Back To The 1860s This Weekend

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – This Saturday February 11th, a living history program at the Klamath County Museum will show what life was like in America over 150 years ago. Museum manager Todd Kepple says that era is special since Fort Klamath was established in the 1860s and settlers began moving into the area shortly after that.
At 1860s Days, members of the Klamath Spinners and Weavers will show how yarn is made from wool, and how the yarn was woven into a variety of fabrics. The Cascade Civil War Society will display antique and replica firearms and will have shooting demonstrations.
And other period dressed re-enactors will provide demonstrations such as Army life, wool spinning and blacksmithing. It runs from 10a-2p this Saturday at the Museum 1451 Main Street.
No charge to get in but donations are welcome. For more information contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.