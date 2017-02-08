FBLA Competes At OIT On Thursday

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. - Thursday, February 9th, Oregon Tech is hosting the Future Business Leaders Of America’s Cascade Regional competition. Local and regional teams will all be competing, including crews from Mazama, Bonanza and Lost River. The competitions will happen between 9a-noon and there will also be workshops about college life, business programs at KCC and OIT, as well as tours of Oregon Tech.
The top competitors move on to the next level for the State Business Leadership Conference this April in Portland.