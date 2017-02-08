And The Mentor Of The Year Is…

  • Home > 
By: Christy Lynn

 

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Each quarter, the Citizens for Safe Schools host a ‘Mentor Mingles’ event for their volunteers.  It’s a way they provide in-service training, as well as an opportunity to socialize with fellow mentors and to celebrate their accomplishments.  For January’s National Mentoring Month, they honor one mentor a year.  This year the 1st annual Ed Caleb Mentor of the Year is Chuck Cortesi.  

The award’s namesake, Ed Caleb was a major champion for youth in the Basin and helped co-found Citizens for Safe Schools 18 years ago.  The Citizens for Safe Schools say they are honored to have such a dedicated, committed, caring mentor as Chuck.

(Chuck and his wife Sue 2nd and 3rd from the Left)