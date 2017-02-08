The 2017 Winter Wings Festival returns to the Klamath Basin, landing at OIT College Union, 3200 Campus Drive, Thursday, February 16 - Sunday, February 19. Highlights include field trips, workshops and special guest speakers. Online registration required for most events, and will end Sunday, Feb 12 at Midnight.

Karl Anderson (The Oregon Birdman) presents “Colors of the Jungle,”Saturday, February 18th @10am for a one hour free family performance focusing on parrot biology, behavior, and conservation with 15 live birds including macaws.

For more information on the festival visit: www.winterwingsfest.org