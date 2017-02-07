Flooding Possible Later This Week

By: Christy Lynn
Medford, Ore. – The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Flood Watch for the Sprague River near Beatty from noon Friday to about 4pm Saturday.
The recent snow we’ve had that will now turn to rain, plus warming temperatures and snow melt are all contributing factors to the higher risk of flooding. This morning the Sprague River was at 7’7″ and the minor flood stage level is 8.5’. Authorities are expecting the river to reach flood stage by Saturday. Sandbags will be available at the Sprague River Fire Department, starting tomorrow Wednesday February 8th.
Also with heavy rains comes the potential not only for flooding but landslides too. Ali Ryan Hansen, the communications director for the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Studies, reminds us that “Heavy rain can trigger landslides and debris flows. Be aware of the potential hazard during this weather event, and avoid areas where landslides are more likely to occur.”