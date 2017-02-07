Oregon’s Credit Unions Deliver Some Healthy Financial News

By: Christy Lynn
Tigard, Ore. – Nearly half of Oregon’s population belongs to a credit union. But if you’re still not sure if you should choose that or a bank, we’ve got some new info that could help you decide.
An independent economic analysis performed by ECONorthwest measured jobs, economic output and income supported by Northwest credit unions, as well as the direct benefits delivered to nearly two million Oregon credit union members. The results, our credit unions delivered $2.2 billion to the state’s economy last year. Also the 2016 Northwest Credit Unions’ Economic Impacts report found that Oregon’s credit unions returned an average benefit of $81 to each member, which is $159 million to members collectively.
Oregon’s credit unions are also providing family-wage jobs for over 5,000 people. Michael Wilkerson, PhD, Senior Economist for ECONorthwest said that “every credit union job supports two others, meaning the state’s credit unions supported 16,600 jobs in the economy.”
The key difference between local credit unions and other financial services providers is credit unions are owned and driven by members. Unlike banks which are for-profit financial institutions that must pay stockholders, credit unions exist only to serve their member-owners’ financial needs, and are uniquely positioned to return direct benefits such as better interest rates, lower fees, and other services.
To find a credit union that’s convenient for you, please visit www.asmarterchoice.org.