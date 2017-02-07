National Rankings Are Out

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Hustlin’ Owls took a big jump up this week from the No. 24 spot two weeks ago, up to No. 15 in the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, released Tuesday. The Lady Owls also moved up from the No. 25 spot, up three notches to No.22 this week in the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.

Three other CCC teams are ranked in the Top 25 poll on the men’s side including Northwest Christian University who moved up from No.8 to No. 6 marking the highest ever ranking for the Beacons in school history. Eastern Oregon University dropped from No.12 to No. 16 with College of Idaho moving-up to No.25 from the Receiving Votes category.

On the women’s side representing the CCC in the Top 25 is Southern Oregon University who dropped from No. 3 to No. 5 after losing to Oregon Tech last week. Eastern Oregon University moved-up from No.19 to No.17 this week.